Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Former CS Rashid Echesa may walk scot-free even after he was filmed slapping an IEBC official during the recently concluded by-elections in Matungu.

Appearing in court yesterday, Echesa’s lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, denied that Echesa slapped an IEBC official during the elections as alleged in the charge sheet.

He stunned the court with his wild claims that Echesa was only “adjusting his facemask to a proper position” during the fiasco which prompted his arrest.

During the hearing, Ombeta and fellow defense lawyer, Evans Ondieki, raised issues with an affidavit sworn by investigating officers seeking to detain Echesa for seven days, stating that it did not disclose what the officer was investigating.

They also highlighted their concerns with the rights and liberties of an accused person.

On his part, the officer told the court that Echesa was a habitual offender who had many cases pending in court.

After hearing both arguments, Kiambu Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi released Echesa on a Ksh1 million cash bail or a surety bond of Ksh1 million with the mention of the case slated for April 9.

The Kenyan DAILY POST