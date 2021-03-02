Tuesday, 02 March 2021 – Detectives investigating the brutal murder of 32-year-old Daniel Mwangi Wang’ondu, that was allegedly planned by his father Stephen Wang’ondu, a renowned tycoon in Mweiga town, are pursuing the possibility that his murder was motivated by the desire to claim life insurance money.

This is after it emerged that Wangondu lost one of his sons by the name Emmanuel in 1995 under mysterious circumstances and after his death, he received millions of shillings.

Emmanuel’s body was found floating on the dam in their vast farm in Mweiga more than two decades ago.

Wang’ondu rushed to claim for life insurance that he had made for his deceased son Mwangi, only 12 days after he was buried.

Before Mwangi was murdered on New Year’s Eve after returning home from a night party with friends, he had endless altercations with his father.

The Kenyan DAILY POST