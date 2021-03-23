Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – Kenya is a failed country going by the series of scandals happening in the Ministry of Health under the watch of Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe.

When COVID-19 landed in Kenya in March last year, cartels in the ministry of health made billions of shillings for “selling air” to Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

Now, the cartels in the Ministry of Health have set their sights on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Early this month, Kenya received 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Covax.

According to well-placed sources, rogue MOH officers are selling the AstraZeneca vaccine for Sh 100,000 per dose to Kenyans.

Instead of inoculating front-line workers, the vulnerable and the aged, cartels are selling vaccines to make money.

In the last few days, there have been long queues at public facilities especially Mbagathi District Hospital in Nairobi and Mama Lucy where the vaccine is being administered.

As a result, people—including politicians—have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus before their turn.

Health officers at Mbagathi and Mama Lucy hospitals are making a killing for selling vaccines that were donated for free to assist Kenyans.

Which country on earth does such a thing?

The Kenyan DAILY POST