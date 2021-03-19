Friday, March 19, 2021 – The late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli died a long time ago after doctors at the Nairobi Hospital failed to resuscitate him.

According to sources, Magufuli, who was flown to the country under secrecy after suffering acute cardiac and respiratory illness, was put on life support at the Nairobi Hospital with medical personnel performing intubation (forcing tubes down lungs to help in breathing).

The former Chemistry teacher, who could not talk at the time, was discharged from the facility a week ago after doctors concluded he could not be resuscitated.

He was flown back to Tanzania while comatose and on life support and admitted to Mzena Hospital, where he died shortly after arrival on Thursday, March 11, and not on Wednesday, March 17, as was announced by the then Tanzanian Vice President Samia Suluhu.

