Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s name was dragged into the wealth wrangles pitting the family members of the late Assistant Minister Martin Shikuku.

Shikuku, the former Butere MP, succumbed to cancer in August 2012 at the age of 79 while undergoing treatment at Texas Centre in Hurlingham, Nairobi.

One of his sons, Emmanuel Shikuku, was accused of forging Raila and former Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) boss Richard Leakey’s signatures in a bid to take control of his father’s property.

He wants to be appointed administrator of the politician’s vast estate.

The family is fighting for a 100-acre parcel of land located in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County.

One of his widows, Frida Nafuna Shikuku, claimed that the son wants to lock out the other children from inheriting the wealth.

The widow told a High Court judge that Emmanuel forged the signatures and also provided a non-existent document as Shikuku allegedly died without leaving a will.

The wealth was to be divided among his surviving ten children and one widow as six children and two wives had already passed away.

“It is after Emmanuel obtained the grant herein that he sent messages to one of the beneficiaries.”

“He threatened to evict our mother from the land and took away a vehicle that was part of the wealth,” one of the other children, Stephen Shikuku told the court.

However, Emmanuel claimed that Shikuku had only married one wife and that he wanted his siblings to provide relevant marriage documents and also undergo a DNA test to prove paternity.

One of the lawyers accused of drafting the will distanced herself from the family drama saying that neither she nor her firm represented the late MP.

Leakey, one of the witnesses, also refuted the existence of the will. The former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has maintained his silence on the matter.

The court ruled that it will issue a date for hearing and asked the differing parties to furnish it with more exhibits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST