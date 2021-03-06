Saturday, March 6, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has hinted that his brother may work with Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential election.

In an interview with KTN News on Friday, Dr. Oburu said Ruto and Raila’s differences are political and not personal and therefore, the two can still work together if circumstances necessitated.

Oburu also dismissed allegations that Raila was losing ground, including at the Coast where he ended a four-day tour yesterday.

Oburu said Raila was a tactful politician and an organiser whose political acumen should be underrated by anyone at their own peril.

He noted that the alliances that had started forming were too early to carry home.

“When the appropriate time comes, Raila will form an alliance and those talking now will be surprised,” Oburu said.

“It is too early for those alliances to come, especially before we know the fate of BBI,” Oburu added.

