Friday, March 5, 2021 – Embattled former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko could be going mad.

This is after doctors confirmed that the flamboyant former governor is mentally ill and could therefore not stand any trial.

Magistrate Peter Ooko was told that the former Nairobi County boss had been examined by a doctor at Aga Khan Hospital whose report indicated that Sonko was unfit to stand trial.

Although two medical reports presented before the magistrate indicated that Sonko had a bipolar mental disorder, Ooko stated that the court was yet to establish if he was unfit to stand trial.

Thereby, the magistrate ordered that Sonko be examined by an independent psychiatrist at the Kenyatta National Hospital to establish the same.

The matter is set to be mentioned on March 12, 2021.

In an earlier ruling by the judicial officer on Thursday morning, Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti refused to recuse himself from the case in which the governor is facing a Sh14 million graft case.

Ogoti stated that there was no evidence put before him that showed he was biased against the accused.

The session was marred by a chaotic scene in which defense lawyers engaged in a war of words and the magistrate stormed out of the courtroom.

State counsel Taib Ali Taib accused the defense lawyers of wanting to derail the case.

“They are designed to raise the fire rather than to shed light on anything.”

“If they were sincere, they would file an appeal.”

“They are senior lawyers, they know what to do but that is not their interest,” Taib argued.

The Kenyan DAILY POST