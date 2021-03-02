Tuesday, 02 March 2021 – Detectives have established that deceased Catholic Priest Kevin Kipkoech suffocated a mother and her son to death and then committed suicide at the Government Quarters along Nairobi’s Jogoo Road.

According to detectives involved in investigations surrounding the shocking murder, Kipkoech first killed Charity Cheboi and her son and then committed suicide hours later.

Kipkoech’s body was found in the toilet.

He died after inhaling carbon monoxide from a jiko that he had lit.

The toilet where the body of the deceased priest was found had been locked from inside.

“Had there been another party in the house, there is no way he or she could have locked the toilet from inside. It seems it is the deceased man who locked it to enhance his mission to die,” a detective involved in the probe said.

Detectives have not yet established the motive behind the murder and suicide.

They are planning to visit St Thomas of Aquinas Seminary in Karen where Kipkoech was for eight years to get more information concerning his character.

“We don’t know if he was jinxed because he was to graduate and be a priest or there was any other issue. We intend to dig further on his character,” an officer revealed.

