Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – A controversial South African Pastor has sparked outrage on social media after farting on the faces of his gullible congregants to ‘heal them with God’s Power’

From the photos doing rounds on social media, the self-styled Pastor, identified as Christ Penelope, founder of Seven Fold Holy Spirit Ministries, is seen farting on the faces (mouth, nose and eyes) of his congregants.

While netizens have condemned this outrageous action, the pastor has defended himself, saying his unusual and ‘smelly’ healing ritual, is a demonstration of God’s power.

He added that he is just putting people in need of a miracle into a deep sleep before healing them.

“It started with Master Jesus when he stepped on Peter.”

“It is the demonstration of God’s power.”

“Just like God made Adam go into a deep sleep, it is a similar thing.”

“God did anything with the body of Adam while he was on the ground in deep sleep. He was not feeling anything,” he said.

See the shocking photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST