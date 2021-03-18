Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Former NTV news anchor Winnie Mukami has succumbed to Covid-19.

Mukami was admitted to Nairobi Hospital where she lost the battle to the deadly virus which is in its third phase.

Her colleagues in the media took to social media and passed condolences, following her untimely death.

“Just got the news that we have lost another media colleague, former NTV news anchor Winnie Mukami. Condolences to her family and friends as she rests,” Radio Africa Group Editor, Oliver Mathenge, wrote on Twitter.

Winnie started her career at KBC where she worked for two years before being poached by NTV.

It is while working at NTV that her star shone.

She left NTV in 2010 and started her own public relations firm known as Winners Frontiers International Limited.

Until her death, she was a board member at Kenya Pipeline Company.

News of Mukami’s death comes barely days after veteran radio personality, Robin Njogu, passed on from Covid-19 related complications while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan University Hospital.

