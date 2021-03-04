Thursday, 04 March 2021 – A 17-year-old boy, who is suspected to be behind the rising cases of murders at the famous Moi’s Bridge in Uasin Gishu County, has confessed that he is a member of a cult.

According to a police report, cops from the nearby Moi’s Bridge police station went to search his house after he was involved in a burglary incident.

While searching his house, they found an Illuminati certificate and a copy of commandments that dictate what every member of the cult should do.

Upon interrogation by DCI, the young boy confessed that he is a member of the infamous cult.

He further revealed that he has been getting a monthly stipend of Ksh 99,000 since July 2020 to sacrifice people.

The boy is in custody as investigations continue.

Here’s what a police report from Moi’s Bridge Police station reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST