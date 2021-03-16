Tuesday, 16 March 2021 – Detectives are investigating the mysterious death of a prominent businessman in Thika.

The deceased businessman, who is identified as Samuel Murigi, was found dead inside his car that was parked at a popular entertainment joint in Gatanga, Murang’a County.

Murigi left his home at landless estate in Thika on March 13, 2021 to attend a friend’s fundraiser in Kenol Town.

His wife raised alarm when he failed to return home.

When she tried reaching him on phone, the call was answered by an unknown woman who told her, “We are at an entertainment joint”.

Nduta rushed to the club and found her husband’s vehicle at the parking yard.

His lifeless body lay inside the car, a Toyota double cabin pick up.

Gatanga police boss Peter Muchemi said investigations are underway to establish the cause of his death.

“We are not certain how he died. We are trying to trace his last moments. We will issue a comprehensive report once we start making headway. It’s only after we have credible working variables that we can ascertain whether we are dealing with self-induced harm, a murder or normal death,” he said.

Thika Business Community chair, Alfred Wanyoike, described Murigi as one of Thika’s finest and most seasoned deal cutters.

He had invested in transport, real estate and general merchandise.

