Thursday, 25 March 2021 – A middle-aged woman is in police custody after she stabbed three men in the Kamae area in Kahawa West, leaving one dead while the other two sustained serious injuries.

It’s reported that the lady was engaged in a fierce fight with a man believed to be her boyfriend and when two men who were passing by while drunk went to separate them, things turned deadly.

The lady stabbed the two on the neck, chest, and different parts of the bodies, leaving them unconscious.

She then overpowered her boyfriend and stabbed him to death.

The area residents were shocked after they found the lady sucking blood from the victims’ open wounds after stabbing them.

The furious residents started stoning her and just when they were about to lynch her, police arrived on time and arrested her.

Kamae area chairperson James Kiiru Ng’ang’a confirmed the incident and termed the woman’s actions as “shocking and strange”.

“She had very long nails which she used to tear into the already open wounds to trigger more bleeding. Thereafter, she sucked the blood from each of the three men who were lying unconscious on the ground,” he said.

The two men who survived the brutal attack were taken to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital while the body of her deceased boyfriend was taken to Chiromo morgue.

The lady is in custody at Kasarani Police Station as investigations continue.

Here are photos from the scene.

