Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – A 22-year-old Kiambu hustler was arrested and charged in court yesterday for plotting to assassinate President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Detectives said that Simon Muchiri posted threatening messages targeting the Head of State on his social media pages on February 27.

“That on February 27 at an unknown place, you published on your Facebook page that you would kill President Uhuru Kenyatta without hesitation if you had a gun,” read the prosecution charge sheet.

The suspect was further accused of misusing his social media pages and threatening peace and tranquility in Kenya and the Office of the President.

Detectives said that they tracked Muchiri through his mobile phone, a few days after they learnt of his alleged Facebook post.

Police apprehended him on the said day in a covert operation, detained him for interrogation and presented him in court, two days later to answer the charges.

Muchiri pleaded not guilty while appearing before Kiambu Principal Magistrate Grace Omodho and was released on a Ksh 200,000 cash bail after the prosecution failed to prove that the suspect would interfere with evidence if he is released.

Omodho asked the two teams to present evidence in court on March 15 when the case would be heard.

It is not clear what motivated the young man to want to assassinate the president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST