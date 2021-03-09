Tuesday, 09 March 2021 – Some rogue police officers have been put on the spot after being caught on CCTV breaking into a bar past the curfew hours and stealing money and alcoholic drinks.

According to the proprietor of the bar, Moses Mwangi, the cops stole Ksh 122,000 from the counter after breaking in.

A CCTV footage shared online shows the cops using different tools to break the door and after a few minutes, they gained access and started stealing alcoholic drinks and money.

The owner of the bar wants stern action to be taken against the cops since he had already closed his business before curfew time.

Rogue cops have taken advantage of the curfew rules to enrich themselves by harassing bar owners.

See video shared by NTV.

