Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – Former Kiss 100 presenter, Shaffie Weru, has disclosed the hefty salary that he used to earn at Radio Africa Group through a demand letter that leaked online.

The self-proclaimed King of Rave, who worked at the Patrick

Quarcoo owned media house for 18 years before he was fired unceremoniously last week, was earning a whooping Ksh 682, 500 exclusive of allowances and medical cover.

His hefty salary has sparked a heated debate online, considering that many Kenyans earn peanuts.

According to data released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics last year, only 2.9 percent of Kenyans in formal employment earn over Ksh 100,000.

Shaffie earns like a Member of Parliament and considering that he has other side hustles, he might be making close to Ksh 2 million per month.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions from Kenyans on Twitter.

