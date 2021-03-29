Monday, 29 March 2021 – Seasoned radio personality, Shaffie Weru, was fired unceremoniously last weekend for making derogatory remarks against women live on air alongside his co-hosts Neville and DJ Joe Mfalme.

Homeboyz Radio released a memo in the middle of the night announcing that Shaffie and his co-hosts have been fired for gross misconduct after the management conducted a thorough investigation.

The urban station took stern action after EABL paused advertising on the Lift-Off show, the platform that Shaffie and his co-hosts used to make the controversial statements that landed them in trouble.

While Neville and Joe Mfalme have not posted anything on their social handles after being fired, Shaffie took to his social platforms and posted a cryptic message that read, “If you don’t like how things are, change it! You’re not a tree,”

