Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Julius Korir has escaped justice yet again even after battering his pregnant wife.

Korir obtained court orders stopping the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from prosecuting him for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife.

The orders also prohibit the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from arresting him for the alleged assault of his wife Evelyn Koech while she was pregnant.

“Pending the hearing and determination of the application before me, I restrain the DPP and the police from taking any further actions against Korir,” ruled High Court Judge Charo Mrima.

The order was a major reprieve for the PS who is fond of beating up his wife at the slightest provocation as he would have been suspended upon being charged with the assault case.

According to court documents, Emily reported the assault incident on November 20, 2018, at Hardy Police Station, Karen.

Medical reports revealed that she had suffered bruises in the abdomen, the forearm and the legs while she was pregnant.

A police surgeon’s examination also showed she had sustained thorax and abdomen injuries at the time of her report.

“Swollen and bruised the upper part of the bum. Sustained soft five injuries,” read a P3 form.

Prior to that, Koech had made another assault report against the PS, who again went to court and obstructed any action from DPP Noordin Haji.

The courts, however, granted a restraining order that protected the wife and demanded that Korir restrains from stalking and abusing either by self or by his agents.

Korir was also given 15 days to appear in court for a civil case granting a divorce, failure to which his wife would be granted judgment.

The PS also faces a separate case in the children’s court where he is required to pay school fees and upkeep for his children.

