Saturday, March 27, 2021 – The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal has dealt Deputy President William Ruto’s allies a severe blow.

This is after it upheld the Jubilee decision to kick them out of the party for going against President Uhuru Kenyatta and the party by working with Ruto to promote the agendas of the UDA party contrary to the Political Parties Act.

The tribunal upheld the decision by the Jubilee party’s national management committee after deliberating on the reports by the party’s disciplinary committee saying they were in order to dismiss them.

Millicent Omanga is among the six senators. Others are Isaac Mwaura, Mary Seneta, Falhada Iman, Naomi Wako, and Victor Prengei, all of whom had filed their complaints following the expulsion.

“There are people who feel so powerful they think they can just threaten us.”

“I will let you all know that we are not threatened.”

“I will support hustlers no matter what, so they can do whatever they see fit,” stated Omanga.

The decision will now be communicated to the Jubilee party which will subsequently write to the registrar of political parties and the Parliament requesting the names of the Senators removed as members of Jubilee.

