Wednesday, 03 March 2021 – Saumu Mbuvi has divulged more details concerning her toxic relationship with Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Jambo presenter Massawe Japanni, the mother of two revealed that the flamboyant Senator is an alcoholic and a drug addict and anytime he got high, he would threaten to kill her.

Saumu confessed that she knew no peace for the time that she was dating Senator Anwar.

He would subject her to emotional and physical abuse besides cheating on her with multiple women including her close friends.

Anytime he got home drunk or under the influence of hard drugs, he would threaten to kill her.

“He would threaten to strangle me to death whenever he got high. I would frequent the hospital after he subjected me to physical abuse,” she revealed during the emotional radio interview.

Saumu added that she has moved on after parting ways with the Senator, describing him as a deadbeat dad who never cares to know what his daughter eats.

