Thursday, March 18, 2021 – As the world continues to mourn the sudden death of Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli, new details have emerged on where he wished to be buried when he dies.

According to the new developments, the Chama Cha Mapinduzi leader had expressed his wish to be buried at his village home in Chato, Northwestern Tanzania.

Magufuli, who spoke when reverting national leaders’ cemetery at Iyumbu village to area residents, said none of his predecessors wanted to be interred away from their ancestral homes.

“I will be buried in Chato village where my father rests today.”

“I did not know I would be a president when we passed the law that presidents be buried in Dodoma.”

“I directed that law be amended, but before that, this land must be reverted back to the people.”

“Now that I’m president I wonder why I have to be buried in Dodoma,” he stated.

In 2009, retired president Jakaya Kikwete assented to an act that established the 120-hactare national leaders’ burial site.

The Kenyan DAILY POST