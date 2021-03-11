Thursday, March 11, 2021 – The Kenya government has dismissed claims that Tanzania President, John Pombe Magufuli, is admitted to the Nairobi Hospital after he contracted COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Thursday by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Kamau Macharia, the KenyaN government said is not aware of Magufuli’s hospitalisation in Nairobi.

Magufuli, who has in the past year proclaimed there was no Covid in Tanzania, had been rumoured to have been struck by the virus and flown to Nairobi on February 27, 2020, via an Amref Flying Doctors service.

He was booked at the hospital using an anonymous name for privacy and he has been receiving COVID-19 treatment at the facility.

Sources at the hospital said Magufuli is at the VIP wing of the hospital and only authorized persons are allowed to enter.

On Tuesday, Tanzania opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, who was forced into exile, confirmed that Magufuli was at the Nairobi hospital.

“Remember I was in that same hospital for four months and I made a few friends there. My sources are in that hospital and in Tanzania,” Lissu said on the phone.

“I can tell you for sure, he was brought to Nairobi on Monday morning, but they now want to sneak him out because the news is now out,” Lissu added.

