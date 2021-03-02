Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, has made it abundantly clear that he will not appeal the decision that had him removed as Jubilee Party’s deputy Secretary-General.

Speaking shortly after the communication was made official, Kositany said it was time he parted ways with the ruling party, adding that he has now become an active member of the UDA party, where he has found a new home.

“I will not appeal that Decision, goodbye Jubilee, I’m now an active member of the UDA Party and I think I have found a better home there,” said MP Caleb Kositany.

The embattled MP, who was the only remaining Ruto’s ally in Jubilee leadership, tweeted asking why it took the party so long to have him removed as Raphael Tuju’s deputy, as he insisted that the Jubilee Party does not like the truth, but he will continue speaking his mind.

“It was a matter of when not if.”

“I just wonder what took them so long.”

“Part of the jubilee leadership is allergic to the truth, but I will keep speaking my mind,” he added.

The Soy MP has been issuing contradicting statements to those of the party’s Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, in what was seen as a clear display of the fight between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST