Thursday, March 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has for the time opened up on his alleged sacking as Jubilee deputy party leader by none other than Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Chairman David Murathe among others.

Speaking during an interview, Ruto laughed off the idea of dropping him as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s number two, saying his enemies in Jubilee were just bluffing.

He termed the mooted move a greedy motive that is aimed at derailing the country.

Jubilee’s National Management Committee (NMC) decided to remove Ruto as the party’s deputy leader over his association with UDA Party and forwarded the decision to the National Executive Council (NEC) chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, Uhuru has since blocked the removal of Ruto from the Jubilee Party, saying the DP sacrificed a lot to form Jubilee by folding his URP Party and that it would be unfair if he is dropped from the party just like that.

The Kenyan DAILY POST