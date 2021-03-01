Monday, March 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in Mt. Kenya seems not to have waned after the region unanimously passed the controversial Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) against the DP’s advice.

This is after he received a thunderous welcome in Gatanga, Murang’a County yesterday to the utter shock of many, including President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga who had thought his grip had died with the passing of BBI.

Ruto, who was visiting Mt. Kenya County for the first time after the MCAs in the region passed the BBI, attended a church service at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa-Gatura where he addressed a sea of humanity.

He conducted a series of peaceful meetings in Murang’a County despite earlier fears that goons had been hired to heckle him and cause disruptions.

Area Senator Irungu Kang’ata on Saturday hinted that anti-DP forces in the county were planning to sponsor chaos during the roadside rallies addressed by the DP.

“Those plotting evil schemes tomorrow (Sunday) should be ashamed of themselves. In politics, one uses persuasion, and not violence,” he tweeted.

But on Sunday a huge crowd turned out to receive the DP who attended a church service at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa-Gatura in Gatanga constituency and later addressed residents at Gatura, Ndakaini, Ndunyu Chege and Mukarara markets.

Ruto was accompanied by MPs Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Murugara (Tharaka), Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Owen Baya (Kilifi North) and the Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura.

The Kenyan DAILY POST