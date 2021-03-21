Sunday, March 21, 2021 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, Johnstone Muthama, has surprised Kenyans after he congratulated his ex-wife, Agnes Kavindu, for winning the Machakos senatorial by-election held on Thursday.

Through his Twitter account on Saturday, Muthama assured Kavindu of his support as she takes the responsibility of representing the people of Machakos in the Senate.

Kavindu contested the race under Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party, emerging the winner with 104,0802 votes as Urbanus Ngengele of UDA came second with 20,000 votes.

“Congratulations Agnes Kavindu for putting up a spirited campaign and winning the senatorial seat. You have our support as you serve the people of Machakos,” Muthama wrote on his Twitter page.

According to UDA supporters, it is Muthama who is to blame for UDA’s dismal performance in Machakos by not doing enough to campaign for UDA candidate Urbanus Ngengele.

However, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, an ally of Ruto, said UDA supporters did not come out in numbers to vote for their candidate because they had been intimidated by government officials.

