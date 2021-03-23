Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Ngunyi, has broken his silence after an expose revealed how rogue Ministry of Health officers are selling AstraZeneca vaccine for Sh 100,000 per dose.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kagwe warned that action will also be taken against facilities designated as vaccination sites that will turn away those qualified to receive the jab which he maintained is free.

He said no Kenyan should be charged for being vaccinated.

“Vaccination is available to eligible members of our society at all our referral and select facilities in the counties. These facilities include those owned and managed privately, as well as those that belong to faith-based organisations.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any eligible officer can turn up for vaccination at any facility designated as a vaccination site and get their jab for free.

“I have noted with concern that some facilities, especially private ones, have been turning away officers not working for them. Please take note that this is not acceptable” Kagwe said.

He said 530,000 doses of AstraZeneca had already been distributed to various regional centres and 40,359 frontline workers were vaccinated against the virus countrywide.

The country in early March received 1.02 million doses, enough for slightly more than 500,000 people requiring two doses eight to 12 weeks apart.

This would cover health and home-care workers, teachers as well as security personnel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST