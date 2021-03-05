Friday, March 5, 2021 – IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has demanded the immediate arrest of former Sports CS Rashid Echesa for slapping an election official in Matungu.

Speaking yesterday, Chebukati said Echesa is a criminal who belongs to jail.

“It is a very unfortunate incident and IEBC is calling on the security team on the ground to have the gentleman apprehended because the staff are very important,” he said.

Chebukati said Echesa should have lodged an official complaint instead of slapping the official.

Echesa was captured on video slapping an IEBC official at Bulonga polling station in Matungu.

This happened as he accused IEBC official Peter Okura of barring their agent from witnessing the voting.

“Sheria inasema kuwa poll agents must witness the voting! (The law says poll agents must witness voting)” he was heard shouting as he told off the IEBC agent.

In the partially inaudible video, the IEBC agent was heard defending himself saying that he was following instructions.

But before he could finish talking, Echesa slapped him.

“You were told by who? Umeambiwa by who? You cannot keep our agents outside. Why are you chasing them outside…. This is stupidity my friend…” Echesa says as he slaps the official.

