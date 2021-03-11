Thursday, March 11, 2021 –The Tanzania government has sentenced 26 Kenyans to one-year imprisonment or to a fine of Sh500, 000 for entering Tanzania without permits and passports.

The 26 men and women were sentenced by Rombo district Court in Kilimanjaro by the acting resident magistrate Baraka Kibululu.

The court documents stated the 26 Kenyans were arrested in Usseri on March 9, 2021.

Assistant Inspector of Immigration, Paschal Mayunga, said after being brought to court, they confessed to committing the offense, “since all the accused have pleaded guilty to the offense and the court convicts all of them for the offense they were charged with.”

“So for committing the crime the court sentenced them to one year in jail or pay a fine of Sh500,000 each,” said Magistrate Kibululu.

It was not clear whether the 26 raised the fine or were taken to jail.

The incident happens even as Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli is fighting for his life at the Nairobi Hospital after he contracted COVID -19.

Doctors at the hospital say the Tanzania strongman is stable but he is still on a ventilator.

The Kenyan DAILY POST