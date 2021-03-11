Thursday, March 11, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is recuperating well at Nairobi Hospital where he was rushed on Tuesday with Covid-19 like illness.

This was revealed by Raila Odinga himself, who thanked Kenyans for overwhelming messages of goodwill.

His personal doctor, David Oluoch, urged Kenyans not to worry as Raila was in good hands.

He noted that Baba was alive and well and was in high spirits.

His sentiment was corroborated by Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, who indicated that the former Prime Minister had contacted him and asked to speak to his grandson.

“He is good and actually called for a few minutes to speak with his grandson about school and the importance of porridge,” Junior stated.

On Wednesday, the Nairobi Hospital Security team blocked all visitors who wanted to see the ODM leader.

