Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man on a mission to eclipse his competitors ahead of the 2022 elections and is not afraid to get his hands dirty to achieve his goal.

This is after it emerged he bribed Baringo MCAs to shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) just to send a message to Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, who is his political rival in Rift Valley and nationally.

According to Rongai MP, Raymond Moi, who is also Gideon Moi’s elder brother, Ruto paid MCAs to reject BBI in a bid to depict Gideon as less influential in Baringo County.

He said the DP parted with double the amount Uhuru gave to MCAs as car grants.

“Baringo MCAs were promised Kshs.4 M each to reject the BBI amendment Bill.”

“What shocks me is that Ruto hasn’t fulfilled his promise,” Raymond stated.

The BBI Bill has already been passed by 42 out of 47 counties, with Baringo, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet rejecting it.

The Bill has now been sent to the National Assembly and the Senate for further debate after passing the minimum requirement of 24 counties needed to endorse it before being subjected to a referendum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST