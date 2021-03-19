Friday, March 19, 2021 – Ugandan activist, David Matsanga, has revealed the colossal amount of money that Deputy President William Ruto spent to campaign for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, Urbanus Ngengele, who came second in the just concluded Machakos Senatorial by-election.

Wiper Democratic Movement candidate, Agnes Kavindu, won the election with a huge margin and she was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Friday.

According to Matsanga, Ruto, who is behind the UDA party, spent over Sh 100 million to campaign in Machakos.

“So UDA and TangaTanga used 100million shillings for the by-election in Machakos?” Matsanga said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Ngengele has conceded defeat and said he will once again compete for the seat during the 2022 General Election.

“Waswahili husema asiyekubali kushinda siyo mshindani, mimi nimekubali Kavindu amenishinda kwa uwingi wa kura (The Swahili people say that he who doesn’t accept defeat is not a contestant),” Ngengele said.

