Monday, March 15, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, is one of the most powerful government officials in charge of the government’s most robust administration mechanisms.

Regarded as more powerful than some Cabinet Secretaries, Kibicho is the only Principal Secretary in President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government who enjoys services of a chase car and dozens of security guards at his disposal.

According to sources at the Harambee House, where Kibicho‘s office is situated, the PS receives almost 10 calls from the President daily.

Because of the sensitivity of the docket and the issues, it oversees related to the day-to-day operations of the country, the PS in charge is said to have a cash safe with between Sh20 million and Sh30 million that must be replenished on a weekly basis.

This money is to be used at the discretion of the PS in the carrying out of his duties.

It is part of this cash that could have caused the recent acrimony when ODM party leader, Raila Odinga’s allies asked the President to sack Kibicho.

The ODM leaders accused Kibicho of starving them cash meant for the popularisation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Kenyan DAILY POST