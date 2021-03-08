Monday, March 8, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has threatened to pull out of the handshake deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta following allegations of betrayal and sabotage on the part of Uhuru.

This is after it emerged that Uhuru was planning to hand over power to a different person when he retires as opposed to Raila, who is an obvious choice.

According to sources, Uhuru prefers former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi to Raila and plans are in top gear to endorse the ANC leader for president.

The sources intimated that the ‘Sacred Alliance’ of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU boss Gideon Moi, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, is reportedly being propelled by the deep state to sideline Raila.

Raila is now reportedly protesting the move by Uhuru and his men to use him to amend the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative then dumped him for Mudavadi, Gideon, Kalonzo and Wetangula.

Yesterday, Raila had planned a rally at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra to register his displeasure in the ongoing machinations to sideline him but cancelled the rally at the last minute after Uhuru called him the previous night and convinced him otherwise.

