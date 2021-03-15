Monday, March 15, 2021 – Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli is in a vegetative state going by reports shared by renowned Kenyan activist and human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi.

President Magufuli, who frequently addresses public rallies, has not made a public appearance since February 27.

Last week, there were reports saying that Magufuli had been admitted to the Nairobi Hospital after he contracted COVID-19.

In a social media post on Saturday, Mwangi said Magufuli is in a coma after suffering a stroke that was induced by COVID-19.

Mwangi also said there is currently a power struggle in Tanzania over who should take over from Magufuli who is currently incapacitated.

“Magufuli is in a coma. The citizens want the coma to be permanent, however, there is an internal power struggle happening in real-time… Who is going to be Tanzania’s next president,” Mwangi wrote on his Twitter page.

Initially, a chemistry teacher and later industrial chemist, Magufuli’s political career has seen him turn into a prominent science skeptic.

He did not lock down his country or give face-mask wearing orders when Covid-19 hit Tanzania.

Magufuli also allowed schools, sports events, and political rallies to continue.

By May last year, Magufuli had declared victory over the viral disease, “through prayer.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST