Friday, March 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is an angry man going by his latest political move that may shake Jubilee Party to the core.

On Thursday, during the 7 by-elections conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Ruto’s party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), only managed one seat – the London Ward seat in Nakuru county.

Jubilee Party, which is led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, managed to win Hell’s Gate and Huruma wards and this has angered Ruto.

Ruto is angry because Jubilee Party is claiming victory in Huruma Ward despite the DP personally campaigning and endorsing the candidate who happens to be Lucy Ngendo.

On Friday, Ruto‘s UDA announced that it will field candidates in the upcoming by-elections and will ‘show no mercy’ to Jubilee Party.

Here is a poster of Ruto’s UDA urging its members to contest in Juja, Bonchari constituencies and Rurii ward by-elections slated for 18th May 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.