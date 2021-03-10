Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has been advised by his doctors to isolate himself for 14 days after he fell ill on Monday.

On Monday, Raila, who had just concluded his Coastal tour where he popularised the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), complained of joint pains and was rushed to the Nairobi Hospital.

Raila Odinga‘s spokesman, Dennis Onyango, revealed that doctors at the facility had recommended he goes into isolation for two weeks.

“He says he feels okay, but doctors say some of the signs he has such as feeling tired, need to be monitored,” Onyango said.

A doctor at the hospital who requested anonymity said they isolated him after the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

PCR test is performed to detect genetic material from a specific organism, such as the COVID-19 virus.

This is a big blow to BBI reggae since it has been put on hold because Raila Odinga will be in isolation for 14 days.

Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta are the main proponents of BBI.

