Saturday, March 13, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin, Kung’u Mungai, has made a couple of demands that should be met by his family members once he dies.

Kung’u, who was having an interview with one of the local TV, said once he dies, he should be buried immediately and no celebrations should be held.

Kung’u, who is a retired Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and a patron of the Kikuyu Council of Elders, said that burial ceremonies have been commercialised and that is why he wants his remains to be buried immediately he meets his maker.

“If I die today in the morning, I should be buried by 2.00 pm. At my backyard in Kiambu there is a coffin maker who should be contracted to make a simple coffin to transport my body to my resting place in Icaweri,” Kungu said.

He castigated the burial ceremonies which have been conducted in the country with politics taking the order of the day.

Kungu concluded by saying no politics will be conducted during his burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST