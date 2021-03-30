Tuesday, March 30, 2021-President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Monday among millions of Kenyans who mourned the death of Mama Sarah Obama, granny to former United States President Barack Obama.

Mama Sarah, 99, died at Jaramogi Oginga hospital after being hospitalised there over diabetes complications.

Mama Sarah Obama was laid to rest on Tuesday in accordance with Muslim traditions.

Uhuru, who was a close friend of the Obama family donated Sh 1 million to aid in the burial preparations of the family matriarch.

In his comfort message, Uhuru mourned Mama Sarah as an icon of family values and a philanthropist whose contribution to the progress of the Kenyan nation shall be missed dearly.

“The passing away of Mama Sarah is a big blow to our nation. We’ve lost a strong, virtuous woman. A matriarch who held together the Obama family and was an icon of family values,” Uhuru said.

The Head of state said Mama Sarah Obama will be remembered by many for her philanthropic work especially in her Nyang’oma Kogelo home in Siaya County where she initiated several community development projects.

“She was a loving and celebrated philanthropist who graciously shared the little she had with the less fortunate in her community,” Uhuru said.

He wished the Obama family God’s grace as they mourn their departed grandmother.

The Kenyan DAILY POST