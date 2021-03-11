Thursday, March 11, 2021 – Former Prime Minister and leader of the Orange Democratic Movement party, Raila Odinga, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

Raila’s doctor David Olunya confirmed the new development.

Following my letter of the 10th of March 2021 we have confirmed that Rt. Hon. Odinga has SARS-2 COVID 19.

He is responding well to the treatment he is receiving at The Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress,” reads the statement.

On his part, Raila issued a statement stating that he was feeling strong and is in good shape and that he will now quarantine as per the requirements.

On the same breath, Mr. Odinga called on Kenyans to adhere to all the measures set by the Ministry of Health to ensure the virus is contained.

