Wednesday, 03 March 2021 – Stephen Wang’ondu, a well-known tycoon in Mweiga town, was presented in court alongside the suspects that he paid to murder his son, Daniel Mwangi, on New Year’s Eve.

Stephen paid the killers Ksh 160,000 to eliminate his son so that he can inherit his wife and claim life insurance worth millions of shillings that he had taken for his deceased son.

When they appeared in court yesterday, Stephen was seen in deep thought probably regretting why he planned to kill his own son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST