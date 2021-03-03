Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has alleged a plot by the government to rig the upcoming by-election in London Ward Nakuru County, slated for Thursday this week.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Itumbi, who is currently the ‘hustler nation’ spokesman, said the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has instructed all police officers from Nakuru County to wear anti-riot gear during the by-election.

The government through the Interior Ministry has also instructed base commanders to ensure there is 1 police officer in 10 voters.

Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, has also written to Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, notifying him how the police are planning to cause chaos in London Ward to allow by-election to be rigged in favour of Jubilee Party candidate, Francis Mbugua Njoroge.

Njoroge is facing stiff competition from United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, Nzuki Wachira.

Wachira is being supported by Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST