Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was among 9 Heads of State who attended the final farewell of late Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli in Dodoma Stadium on Monday.

Uhuru, who arrived on Monday morning was accompanied by a group of mourners who had been well facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, according to former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, one of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s aides who was sent to relay Jakom’s condolences to Magufuli’s family was left stranded in Dodoma Airport after Uhuru’s entourage left him.

Itumbi also revealed that Raila Odinga on Monday took a Covid-19 test to allow him to attend the final send-off of Magufuli who was his personal friend.

This is what Itumbi wrote on his Facebook page.

“Tanzania. Dodoma Yesterday. Did President Uhuru ignore and decline to acknowledge someone who had come from Kenya with a message from the Handshake partner? So serious was it that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kenya did NOT facilitate that person back. The person, directly affiliated to Raila Odinga was left stranded in TZ.

“However, Tinga took a Covid test Jana, expect him in the Burial.Naambiwa Iko namna hiyo….sijui kama umeskia hio story..,” Itumbi wrote on his Facebook page.

