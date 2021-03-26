Friday, March 26, 2021 – A close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto has pocked holes into President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech on Friday when he announced a cessation of movement in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado counties to stop the further spread of Coronavirus disease.

Addressing the nation from State House Nairobi, Uhuru said the cessation of movement in those pandemic-stricken counties will be effective from midnight.

Uhuru also extended the curfew from 8 pm to 4 am, a directive that will start today till further notice.

Taking to his Twitter account, Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, wondered why the president did not address the KEMSA scandal that surfaced last year, and how the government is planning to cushion poor Kenyans.

“Nothing on the KEMSA heist, No economic cushions towards poor Kenyans in hospitality industry, 60% passengers on public transport & not on air transport; No plans on free public vaccination towards 47.5M Kenyans Lazima uhunye anataka fuliza.” Cherargei who is a close ally of Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST