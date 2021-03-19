Friday, March 19, 2021 – Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, is over the moon after Wiper Democratic Movement candidate, Agnes Kavindu, won the Machakos senatorial by-election.

Kavindu, who is ex-wife to former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, trounced United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, Urbanus Ngengele with a huge margin.

Kavindu garnered 104,080 votes against Ngengele who got 19, 705.

Wiper boss, Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, and Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, were among political bigwigs who were campaigning for Kavindu.

The four have formed a formidable alliance nicknamed ‘sacred alliance’ which they say will form the next government in 2022.

Wetangula, who commented on Twitter after Kavindu was declared the winner on Friday, said the win is an indication that their alliance is unstoppable.

“On my behalf and on behalf of the Lion party Ford Kenya, I congratulate Mama Agnes Kavindu Muthama for the landslide victory in the Machakos senatorial by-election. Our collabo and the joint campaign is evidently unstoppable. 2022 tunaicheki!,” Wetangula wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST