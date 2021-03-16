Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, is among senior and former state officers who have been linked to the gruesome murder of National Lands Commission(NLC) Communications Officer, Jennifer Wambua.

Wambua‘s body was on Monday found dumped in City Mortuary days after she was apparently abducted

Jennifer Wambua’s body was first found in a thicket in the Ngong area on Saturday, about 30km from the Nairobi City Centre. Police ferried it to the mortuary.

The deceased was to testify in a Sh 122 million scandal involving Savula, former Principal Secretary Sammy Itemere, and head of government advertising agency, Dennis Chebitwey.

Jennifer testified last month as a state witness and explained how Savula, Itemere andChebitwey defrauded the government of 122 million.

She was supposed to testify this Wednesday on the case.

This is not the first time Savula has been involved in a murder.

According to blogger Ike Kenneth, Savula, who was once a Standard Group journalist, betrayed his colleague who was working on a multibillion scandal at Mumias Sugar company.

Kenneth says Savula introduced the colleague to Finance Director at Mumias Sugar Company and when they were driving from Kakamega towards Kapsabet, it’s alleged that the journalist was pushed out of a moving vehicle and he died.

“AYUB SAVULA betrayed his colleague who was investigating theft of funds at MUMIAS SUGAR COMPANY. He introduced the colleague to the Finance man at MSC so when they were driving from Kakamega towards Kapsabet it’s alleged that the journalist was pushed out of a moving vehicle,” Kenneth wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST