Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was on Tuesday evening hospitalised at the Nairobi Hospital after falling ill at his home.

Raila checked into the hospital on Tuesday morning where he underwent routine checks then left for his Karen residence.

However, he is reported to have been driven back to the same hospital this morning where he has been put under observation with doctors expected to conduct further tests to determine his condition.

He was reportedly complaining of fatigue and body aches.

Now, reacting to Raila Odinga’s sickness, former Kalonzo Musyoka’s aide, Benji Ndolo, seems to be in a celebratory mood after the former Premier fell sick.

Benji Ndolo said Raila is becoming sick due to his obsession with power.

However, he wished the septuagenarian a quick recovery.

“Av often said it, that old man has been through too much..is so exhausted, was exhausted and spent years ago but still chasing and obsessing overpower day in day out..very sad. Wish him Quick Recovery,” Benji Ndolo wrote on his Twitter page.

