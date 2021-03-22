Monday, March 22, 2021 – A thorough Audit conducted at Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has unearthed a scandal of how the state-run firm buys power from independent producers at Sh 23 per Kilowatt-hour yet it can buy the same at Sh 0.50 from Kengen.

In the scandal, the Office of the Auditor-General noted that some powerful individuals in the government have formed companies that sell power to Kenya Power.

The powerful cartels who have state house and Harambee House connections buy power from Kengen at Sh0.50 and then sell to Kenya Power at Sh 23 per Kilowatt hour.

The cartels make billions of shillings in profit as Kenya Power continues to make losses.

Top KPLC managers and board members are aware of the scandal but they cannot speak because they are also beneficiaries of the scheme to rip off the taxpayer.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, is the biggest shareholder of Kenya Power and controls more than 25 percent of the company’s share portfolio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST