Wednesday, 10 March 2021 – During an interview with Churchill show, renowned tycoon, Chris Kirubi, urged Kenyan men who want to get married to go to Uganda and look for wives there.

Kirubi praised Ugandan ladies for making good wives and if this video that Eric Omondi posted is anything to go by, then Ugandan women know how to treat men as alleged by Kirubi.

Eric, who is shooting the much-hyped Wife Material Season 2, posted a video of Ugandan contestants cooking for him some delicious matoke which they then served him while bowing down as a sign of honour.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST