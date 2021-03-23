GRADE 5/6- MSU/ADM/HR/01/21,

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Certificate

Typewriting II / Computerized Document Processing II

Office practice II

Secretarial Duties II

Business English III

Commerce II

Shorthand II

The above qualifications should be from KNEC or its equivalent

Proficiency in computer applications

At least three (3) years relevant post training experience.

Terms Of Service

The terms of service for the advertised positions will be on permanent and pensionable terms.

How To Apply

Each application should be submitted together with an updated Curriculum Vitae giving details of the applicants; age, marital status, academic and professional qualifications, working experience, present post and salary, telephone contact, email address, names and referees plus copies of the certificates and testimonials. Scanned copies of these documents must be attached as a running PDF to the email application.

The reference number of the position applied should be clearly indicated and submitted as follows:

Ten (10) hard copies

An online application to be submitted to the following email: recruitment@maseno.ac.ke

Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Applications must be sent on or before 6th April, 2021 addressed to:

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Administration, Finance and Development

Maseno University

P.O. BOX 333 – 40105

MASENO

N/B: Only short listed candidates will be contacted. Maseno University is an equal opportunity employer and therefore applicants of either gender or persons living with disability are encouraged to apply. The University does not charge any fee for the recruitment and selection process.